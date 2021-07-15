Man convicted in gunfire incident near Terre Haute South

A Terre Haute man has been convicted by a jury of criminal recklessness in connection with Nov. 8 gunfire outside Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Melvin Ray Bell III, 36, of Terre Haute, has an Aug. 17 sentencing date in Vigo Superior Court 3.
A jury found Bell also was guilty of carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
The trial began Wednesday and concluded Thursday.
Deputy Prosecutor Jared Modesitt successfully argued that Bell fired a handgun at a vehicle in the school parking lot after people in two separate vehicles got into a pursuit and confrontation.
Police also arrested Kevin L. Joyner II, 24, who later pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness in connection with the incident. Joyner is serving a six-year prison sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.