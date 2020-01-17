Man charged in Sullivan County counterfeit, theft cases

A Posey County man faces criminal charges of counterfeiting and auto theft after allegedly passing fake $100 bills in Sullivan County.
Justin Abbott, 28, of Cynthiana was arrested Monday in Vincennes by Lt. Bill Snead of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department.
According to Sheriff Clark Cottom, on Dec. 16 his office received a complaint from the Sunoco gas station on West Wolfe Street that a man had paid for merchandise with suspected counterfeit money. Lt. Snead investigated and recovered a fake $100 bill and reviewed surveillance video showing the unidentified suspect.
Later that day, Deputy Dave Holmes talked to a person who sold an ATV via Facebook Marketplace and received $1,600 in fake bills in the transaction.
The investigations identified Abbott as the suspect. He is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on charges of fraud/counterfeit and auto theft, both Level 6 felonies. His bond is set at $16,000.
