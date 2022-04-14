Man charged in connection with fatal 2021 crash

Criminal charges have been filed against the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash in July 2021 on Indiana 63 at Trinity Avenue in northwestern Vigo County.
Ethan Earl Kelsheimer, 20, appeared Wednesday in Vigo Superior Court 6 on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Level 4 felony, leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor driving without ever being licensed.
An Oct. 3 trial date was set.
Alexander Rodie, 32, died at the crash scene. His passenger, Victoria Donna, was taken to Union Hospital.
Police said Kelsheimer was driving a westbound pickup truck on Trinity Avenue when the truck crossed the northbound lanes and stopped in the crossover. Kelsheimer told deputies he did not see any oncoming traffic so he continued west, crashing into the southbound car driven by Rodie.
