Man charged after burglary, fight at ISU dorm

A Lake County man faces charges after a burglary and fight inside Cromwell Hall during Indiana State University's homecoming weekend, police said.
Richard Todd, 27, of Gary, was booked into Vigo County Jail at 2:47 p.m. Saturday after ISU Police investigated a fight in the residence hall.
ISU Police Chief Joe Newport said officers were called to Cromwell Hall just before 2 p.m. on a report of a fight on the seventh floor.
When police arrived, Todd told officers he was trying to pick up some stuff from a friend's room when the fight occurred. The occupant of the room, however, said he did not know Todd and told police he had interrupted Todd burglarizing the room.
Todd was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, residential entry and battery. Bond is set at $15,000.
Newport said Todd was also banned from all ISU property and told not to return.
A review of video showed that Todd gained access to the building by following a student who used a key to access the building.
Newport said no other burglaries were reported in connection with Todd.
Todd is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 3 at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
