Man arrested on I-70 on DUI charge, 2 children in vehicle

An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday on Interstate 70 near Terre Haute on charges including of DUI with children in the vehicle, police said.
Christopher Mack, 37, faces felony charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 (two counts) and neglect of a dependent (two counts), and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, driving while suspended (prior) and criminal mischief.
Police said a trooper checking a report or an erratic driver on westbound I-70 spotted Mack's car near the nine mile marker about 2:45 p.m. It was on the shoulder pointing down an embankment, and flames and smoke were coming from beneath the vehicle.
Police got the adult driver and two children in passenger seats from the car and were able extinguish the fire with an extinguisher, according to an ISP news release.
Troopers said Mack failed field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a certified chemical test. He was taken to a local hospital to receive medical clearance, then booked into Vigo County Jail.
The children were turned over to the Vigo County Department of Child Services.
Assisting were Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Vigo County DCS, Terre Haute Fire Department and Lambert's Towing.
