Man arrested on charge of sexual misconduct with a minor

A Lafayette man has been arrested on a Vermillion County charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony.
Lukas Groen, 25, was arrested Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.
State police said they initiated a criminal investigation on May 6 after receiving information from the Vermillion County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The investigation revealed Groen had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16 in Vermillion County.
After reviewing the investigation, Vermillion County Prosecutor Bruce Aukerman sought a warrant for Groen’s arrest. A warrant was issued by Vermillion Circuit Court on Aug. 6. Groen was arrested in Lafayette by state police taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail without incident. He will be transported to Vermillion County.
Assisting ISP were the Vermillion County Department of Child Services and Susie’s Place.
