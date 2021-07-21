Man arrested in Sixth Ave. garage arson case

A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with a July 6 garage fire.
Paul Luci III, 34, was arrested Wednesday by city police in connection with the fire in the 1600 block of Sixth Ave.
Firefighters found a garage engulfed in flames in the early morning hours. Shortly after the fire was out, investigators determined it to be an arson. A THPD arson investigation was opened, leading to the arrest.
Luci was charged with arson, a Level 4 felony. Jail records show he is scheduled to appear Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6.
