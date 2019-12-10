A man faces criminal charges and another man was hospitalized after a shooting Monday in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street.

Lewis Johnson, 48, of Terre Haute, has been arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. 

Police responded to the shooting about 8 p.m. Monday.  

Police said Johnson and the victim had gotten into a physical fight outside of the residence. At one point, Johnson ran into his home and got a gun. Johnson went outside his home and fired four shots at the victim, striking him in the foot. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Johnson was scheduled to appear in Vigo Superior Court 3 today. He is being held in the Vigo County Jail without bond.

