Man arrested in connection with stabbing, vehicle pursuit

A Terre Haute man faces a criminal charge of aggravated battery in connection to a woman with stab wounds.
Seth Michael Whitner, 29, was extradited to Indiana and booked into the Vigo County Jail at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday after a police pursuit that began in West Terre Haute and ended in Illinois.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said deputies responded to a battery report at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of old Paris Road and Bennett Lane where a woman had cuts to her neck and wrist.
Police also learned that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle that was being followed by another vehicle. Using information from dispatchers, deputies and West Terre Haute Police found the suspect vehicle westbound on Interstate 70.
Plasse said deputies attempted a traffic stop by activating emergency lights, but the vehicle continued west into Illinois.
Illinois police joined the pursuit, with the vehicle eventually stopping and the suspect being taken into custody without incident. Whitner was later taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Plasse said the victim was taken to Union Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was in stable condition Wednesday evening.
Assisting in the investigation were Sugar Creek firefighters, Clark County, Illinois, sheriff’s deputies, Martinsville and Marshall city police in Illinois and the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.