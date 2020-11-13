Man arrested in connection with Jiffy gunfire

A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday in connection with gunfire Monday at the Jiffy Mini Mart at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue.
Jonathan Morgan Hall, 27, of Elizabeth, is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 for an initial hearing on charges of attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
Police said Hall reportedly fired several shots at a man sitting inside a pickup truck. The man was not hit by bullets, but the truck was hit several times.
