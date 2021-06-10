A Terre Haute man faces five misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief in connection with vandalism to area church and business property.
Derrick L. Foster, 39, was arrested in connection with incidents between May 14 and May 17 involving graffiti written on buildings and signs with a black permanent marker.
In a probable cause affidavit filed in Terre Haute City Court, Detective Julia Piety said the graffiti was reported at Free Life Community Church on South 20th Street, Bethlehem Temple Church and Seventh Day Adventist Church, both on South 13th Street, and Sweat Box Gym and Immanuel Lutheran Church, both on Poplar Street.
On May 19, officers responded to the area of Wallace Avenue and Walden Court for a brush fire next to the railroad tracks. Police found Foster, who said God had told him to set the woods on fire, and had told him to write the graffiti messages on the local buildings.
Foster remains in the Vigo County Jail with additional charges pending in Vigo Superior Court 6.
