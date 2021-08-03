Man arrested following firearm incident

A Terre Haute man faces criminal charges following a domestic incident Monday evening at Northwind Apartments on Goldenrod Avenue off Clinton Street.
At 8:55 p.m., Vigo County sheriff deputies responded to the scene where witnesses said Donald Pearson, 30, had battered several people and fired a handgun inside an apartment during an altercation.
When deputies arrived, all alleged victim were outside the apartment and told deputies Pearson was still inside with a handgun.
The city's SWAT team was called to the scene, but it was determined later Pearson had fled the apartment prior to deputies arriving. He later turned himself in at city police headquarters where he was arrested.
Pearson was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 12:36 a.m. on charges of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery.
His case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.