A Terre Haute man faces multiple criminal charges following an overnight pursuit that started in the city and ended in Clay County.
William H. Leonard, 26, was booked into the Vigo County Jail about 2:43 a.m. on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and driver never licensed.
City police report officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 11½ and Hulman streets when the vehicle fled through the southern part of the city, going east toward Brazil.
Clay County sheriff deputies assisted by disabling the vehicle using a pit maneuver, a technique used by police to bring car chases to a conclusion. No one was injured and no private property was damaged.
Leonard's case is pending in Vigo Superior Court 6.
