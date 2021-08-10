A Terre Haute man faces charges of criminal recklessness and reckless driving in Parke County after police said his vehicle was clocked at 120 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Nathan C. Dickerson, 21, also faces a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Sheriff Justin Cole said at 9:20 p.m. Friday, a deputy on U.S. 41 in the area of County Road 940 South saw a speeding vehicle and used his in-car radar unit to record a speed of 120 mph. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued south on U.S. 41. The driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked at Lambert Avenue.
Dickerson was booked into the Parke County Jail with bond set at $10,000 with 10 percent allowed.
