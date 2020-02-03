Man arrested after chase in Vigo, Parke counties

A Cloverdale man faces multiple criminal charges after an early Monday police pursuit that began in Vigo County and ended at Lyford in Parke County.
Skyler Mann, 23, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Monday afternoon and is to appear Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 5 on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving with a controlled substance in the body.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Department began a pursuit on U.S. 41 near Hasselburger just after midnight, and the chase continued north on U.S. 41 into Parke County.
The Parke County Sheriff's Department reported Mann's vehicle crashed in the S-curves just inside Lyford. Mann was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute for treatment of injuries. Parke County EMS was escorted by Montezuma Police and Parke County deputies.
Charges are also pending in Parke County.
