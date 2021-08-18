Man arrested, accused of shooting roomie with BB gun

A Terre Haute man faces multiple felony charges in connection with an Aug. 7 shooting with a BB gun.
Kerry S. Coburn II, 36, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Monday on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Coburn shot his roommate in the head, face and chest following an argument. A witness said Coburn also struck the roommate with a flashlight and a metal bar.
The roommate received about 10 BB wounds, and was treated at Union Hospital, police said.
Coburn left the apartment before police arrived.
Judge John Roach set bail at $45,000 cash only.
Coburn’s next court hearing is Nov. 8. A jury trial is set for Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.