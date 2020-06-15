A Parke County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. 41 near Mecca.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded at 12:27 p.m. to the crash on County Road 350 West to find the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet SUV had failed to slow for stopped traffic ahead.
Police said motorist Roger Crowder, 17, braked and swerved right, causing the northbound SUV to roll onto its driver side. The SUV skidded into a utility pole and came to rest near the garden of a nearby house.
Passenger Lester Dale Vandevender, 72, was airlifted from the scene for treatment of a back injury.
Crowder was treated at the scene for minor injuries, then released.
