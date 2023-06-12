A Gosport man faces battery charges after Parke County deputies investigated a report Saturday at Rockville Lake Beach of an adult touching young girls in inappropriate places.
Dennis A. Walker, 62, was booked on four counts of battery, which were filed as Level 6 felony charges because of the girls being under the age of 14, police said.
The girls were ages 8 to 11, according to a Parke County Sheriff's Department news release.
