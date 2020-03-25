Man accused of striking several with spiked club

A Terre Haute man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of striking people – two of them in the face – with a wooden club studded with nails.
Chelton R. James, 22, has an April 9 hearing in Vigo Superior Court 1. He is charged with burglary as a Level 1 felony, aggravated battery causing permanent disfigurement as a Level 3 felony, and three counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon as a Level 5 felony.
City police responded to a fight March 17 in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue. They found several people at the front of a house arguing with multiple people in a vehicle on the street.
Multiple witnesses said James forced his way into the house and swung a club multiple times, striking two women in the face, one male in the head, one male in the shoulder and another male in the hand.
The women were taken for medical treatment, with one woman transferred to a trauma hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
James was booked into the Vigo County Jail and is held with bail set at $50,000 bail, no 10 percent allowed.
