Man accused of shooting his brother in the foot

A Terre Haute man faces felony charges after shooting his brother in the foot during an argument Tuesday.
Archie Jamaal Smith, 39, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness, Level 6 felony. He was booked into the Vigo County Jail without bond, online jail records show.
The investigation began after a man went to the Wabash Valley Health Clinic at 1436 Locust St. requesting care for a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Union Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police learned the shooting occurred at a store in the 600 block of South 14th Street. A witness at that store said Smith was asked to come to the store because his brother was there being argumentative. The witness said Smith also argued with his brother, then went outside, retrieved a gun and re-entered the store threatening to shoot his brother.
Smith told police he fired a warning shot into the ground but did not know he had shot his brother in the foot.
A hearing in Vigo Superior Court 4 was set for Wednesday morning. A no-contact order was issued.
