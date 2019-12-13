A Terre Haute man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper thigh Thursday morning.
City police said officers responded at 7:45 a.m. to 301 S. 18th St. where a man told police he was getting dressed when the gun went off.
Chief Shawn Keen said the man told police he keeps his Taurus handgun in a nylon holster. When he went to put the gun in his right blue jean pocket, the trugger got caught on a Band-Aid on the man's index finger. The gun went off and shot through the holster. The bullet hit the man's right thigh and went into the floor.
The man was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital by ambulance for a non-life threatening injury.
