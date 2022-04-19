'Mamma Mia!' Comes to Rose-Hulman

The Rose Drama Club presents the musical “Mamma Mia!” this weekend at Hatfield Hall Theater.
Friday's and Saturday's performances are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday's is at 1:30 p.m.
The popular musical centered around a variety of ABBA songs tells the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie invites three men from her mother’s past to determine which one may be her father. The stage is set for this hilarious story taking place on a colorful Greek island.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for those under 18 years old. Tickets can be purchased at Hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets ca be purchased ticket desk beginning one hour before each show.
