A male pedestrian was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in West Terre Haute, according to the Sugar Creek Fire Department.
The male sustained severe injuries to his left leg.
At about 9:21 p.m., Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to a car vs. pedestrian accident at 375 W. National Ave.
The male had been struck by a car while attempting to cross the road. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
Other agencies assisting included the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, West Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State Police, Trans Care Ambulance and Air Evac.
