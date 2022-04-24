Since he was a young boy, Brazil resident Jarid Clapp has enjoyed the outdoors whether fishing or hunting.
Yet Clapp's life changed after an injury while serving in the U.S. military in Iraq from 2007 to 2008, one that he says led to problems including multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system.
On Friday, Clapp, 42, received a gift that can help him return to the outdoors — an all-terrain tracked wheelchair from Freedom Alliance, a 30-year-old non-profit group that helps veterans.
"I have always been a country boy, being outdoors, fishing and hunting," Clapp said. "This will help me get outdoors to do the things I enjoy doing, which is a part of me. I feel that MS has taken a part of me and locked me in a prison cell, almost, in my own body. Now, with programs like the Freedom Alliance, I don't have to let MS define who I am, and can try to be my own person."
Clapp said he now intends visit area parks, such as Griffin Bike Park or Hawthorn Park, where he can go on trails with his 16-year-old son, Jarid Jr.
Luke Heaton, vice president of customer relations at Rocket Mobility, which manufactured the wheelchair, said the tracked wheelchair can go 5 to 6 mph with a battery that can last up to 7 hours, or about two hours shorter when used in steep, rough terrain. It plugs into a house outlet, taking about six to seven hours to fully charge.
The chairs are customized to each service member’s needs and outfitted for comfort. Features include a gun rack, fishing pole insert, a cooler mount and more. Chairs include a trailer bed for vehicle transport. Clapp said he plans to mount a crossbow on the chair to enable him to hunt.
This chair cost about $15,000, however, some chairs cost as much as $28,000, depending on disability, said Thomas Kilgannon, president of Dulles, Virgiana, based Freedom Alliance.
The veterans organization presented the wheelchair at Griffin Bike Park, a national-caliber riding area that is a tribute to veterans. It is named for Sgt. Dale Grifffin, killed in 2009 by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.
"The idea of this is we want our veterans to be in the outdoors and be active and to enjoy the activities that they did as kids," Kilgannon said. "Sometimes certain injuries prevent that, unless you have this kind of a chair. So if you like to hunt or go out into the woods or get to a lakeside or a beach, this is the kind of vehicle that will help them do that."
As he approached the 58th wheelchair awarded from Freedom Alliance, Clapp was assisted by his service dog, Jax, a Newfoundland/poodle mix who turns 2 in July.
"I hold onto him and he has enough mass to him that when I start to wobble or about to fall, he supports me," Clapp said prior to the event.
After high school, Clapp joined the U.S. Air Force, where he had hoped to work as a ground radio technician. He served in active duty from 1998 to 1999, but his position was eliminated during a reduction in military force.
After the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001, Clapp said he wanted to return to military service, serving as a mechanic. In 2003, he joined the Indiana Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008.
Clapp served with the 76th Infantry Brigade of the U.S. Army National Guard of Indiana as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, assigned with the 163rd Field Artillery Regiment in Mosul, Iraq. It's there were Clapp, at age 28, said he experienced a life-changing accident.
"We were pulling guard duty on a gate when an M88, which is an armored recovery vehicle, came through," he said. Clapp was in the gunner position in a large truck, that had been hooked to a cable "so we could block off the gate. The M88 picked up that cable and started pulling our truck sideways, like we thought it was going to tip over.
"Me, being in the gunner hatch, I had the choice of trying to get down inside and get out, or jump off the top, which is about 10 feet in the air, almost like standing on top of a basketball goal," Clapp said.
"It was a split-second decision. The truck is moving and I decided to jump, but since it was moving, that doesn't work, and I landed on my back in full gear," he said. "At the time, everyone ran over and said I was hurt. I jumped up and said I am fine, everything moves," Clapp said.
But in the next couple of days he started feeling discomfort, but he remained on light duty. When he returned stateside, an x-ray showed injury.
"I believe that was my trigger point and it ultimately led me to MS," Clapp said. He later experienced symptoms like "ants crawling on my skin."
Clapp has other disabilities as well, including lost vision in his right eye, and he has difficulty walking. He also experiences bowel and bladder issues. Clapp said he served in the Indiana Army National Guard from 2003 to 2012.
"I am proud of his service," said his father, Leonard Clapp, who served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years. Clapp said he encouraged all three of his sons to serve, but Jarid was the only son to do so, continuing a family military tradition that extends back to World War I.
"It is pretty amazing," Leonard Clapp said of the all-terrain wheelchair, which he said will help his son.
Kilgannon said Freedom Alliance "is funded through the generosity of the American people," for programs such as the all-terrain wheelchair. Contributions can be made at freedomalliance.org.
