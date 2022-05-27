In 1978, Terri Hord became Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s first Black valedictorian.
On Friday, 44 years later, the Rev. Terri Hord Owens returned to her alma mater for a special presentation to honor the high school’s second Black valedictorian, Nevaeh Shouse.
“I’m so honored, Nevaeh,” Hord Owens said from the auditorium stage she once stood upon as a student. The emotional presentation, a surprise to Shouse, took place during a senior awards program.
Hord Owens presented the graduating senior, one of six South valedictorians, with a certificate of achievement from the school. The two shared a hug, and some tears. “She’s making history and ‘herstory,’” Hord Owens told the audience.
Hord Owens, one of eight valedictorians in 1978, knows something about making history. She is general minister and president of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), a mainline denomination in North America, and she is the first Black woman to hold the office and the second woman to lead the church.
After the program, Shouse said she knew Hord Owens would attend but did not know about the special presentation. “I’m so honored and thrilled,” she said.
She wasn’t familiar with Hord Owens’ story until someone pointed to her 1978 valedictorian picture on a South hallway wall.
“That honestly makes me feel like my story begins with sacrifices from somebody else’s chapter. It’s amazing and I hope that, like she paved the way for me, I hope I can pave the way for other Black youth and Black women,” Shouse said.
Shouse plans to attend Indiana State University on a President’s Scholarship and study pre-med with a minor in Spanish. “I hope I can be an inspiration to my classmates, to the rest of Terre Haute,” Shouse said. “We’ve got more work to do for sure. There’s got to be more of us up there.”
In an interview, Hord Owens said that honoring Shouse “is both joyful and it’s also sort of bittersweet that it’s been 44 years” for another Black student to be recognized as valedictorian. “I certainly wanted to be here for that,” she said.
Hord Owens has deep roots in Terre Haute and appreciates its history. Her grandfather and dad were instrumental in the building of the original Charles T. Hyte Community Center, a hub for the Black community when she was growing up.
Her grandfather, the late Rev. Noel Hord, was active in desegregating public facilities here in the 1950s and 1960s. Her mother’s family has been here since the 1820s; Hord Owens is a descendant of the Lost Creek Settlement, a community of free Black women and men founded in Vigo County in the early 1800s.
She still refers to herself as “Terri Hord from Terre Haute,” she said. “I’m just honored to be able to come back and help to celebrate this young woman and say to the school and community how important it is we celebrate, encourage and provide opportunities for students of all races and backgrounds.”
Hord Owens, who went to school with some of Shouse’s uncles, gave the graduating senior her contact information “and I hope that as she moves through her own career that we’ll be able to stay in touch.”
Whenever she’s asked to speak at South for events, she makes it a priority.
“I feel it’s really important not only to remember who I am and where I came from, but for kids to see other options and other possibilities,” Hord Owens said. “Terre Haute can seem like a small place, a wonderful place to grow up. The world is much bigger than Terre Haute, and I think our kids need the opportunity to see what might be possible.”
As she concluded her remarks during the presentation Friday, Hord Owens said it’s not enough to make history. “What’s important is that you continue to inspire” and help others achieve their potential, she said.
She also stated, “I hope the next time I come to South, there will be many more African American faces on that wall of valedictorians and salutatorians.”
Michelle Tracy, South Vigo director of guidance who reached out to Hord Owens earlier in the year, stated, “What an inspiration to students of diversity, to women and to all South Braves that these two women have earned this honor here in our community and in our school.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.