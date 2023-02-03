Mackenzie Carr will serve as the new director of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the college has announced.
His appointment, effective March 6, follows a nationwide search.
“Mackenzie brings a valued combination of lived experience, education, passion, and professional practice to this key position,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “I look forward to seeing the impact Mackenzie makes on campus and in the community as we build out our long-term strategic plan, which includes continuing our efforts to provide a more diverse and inclusive environment for our students, faculty and staff and being a place where individuals are valued, respected and feel like they belong.”
Carr most recently was assistant director for diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-bias at Columbia University’s Climate School in New York, where he led campus-wide cultural competency trainings on DEIA trends associated with the college’s vision.
He developed hiring policies, including the removal of superficial diversity and inclusion-based hiring policies, methods to reach diverse candidates and implemented reasonable adjustment measures that decreased or eliminated disadvantages for individuals with disabilities.
Carr also developed and implemented campus-wide diversity and inclusion goals and initiatives and assisted with securing a $7.3 million National Science Foundation grant to support campus-wide DEIA efforts.
Carr previously spent 2015-22 as diversity, equity and inclusion campus coordinator and assistant professor of cultural competency at Hannam University in South Korea.
“Rose-Hulman is one of the few universities that focuses on engineering and technology for undergraduates. Because of this and the need to bridge the gap between STEM and underrepresented populations, I was attracted to this college and this position,” Carr said. “In addition to this, Rose-Hulman’s reputation sparked my interest and led me to want to be part of a community that is focused on growing diversity and inclusivity.”
Carr earned a master of science in psychology from University of Phoenix after completing his bachelor’s in psychology at Nova Southeastern University. He also holds a license as a teacher for English as a second language.
