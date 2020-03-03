A new snag has hit Terre Haute’s $54 million main lift station project.
It’s the location of a required 7-foot diameter pipe along Turner Street that will lead to a new lift station to be built off the 2500 block of Prairieton Road.
Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city’s engineering department, Tuesday told the Terre Haute Sanitary District’s Board of Sanitary Commissioners that an “elevation bust” was discovered in December by the city’s contractor, Kokosing Industrial Inc., between the elevation of an existing brick sewer and depth required for a connecting pipe on the project’s construction plan.
“The pipe actually needs to be about seven feet deeper than what the plan shows,” Utz said.
Utz told the board an initial estimate from Kokosing was about $1.1 million to place the pipe deeper. However, the city “thought that was excessive, so we have decided to do this on a time and material basis,” Utz said.
The Turner Street sewer originally was about $3.1 million of the total project cost, but the board approved a change order making that section of the project $3.5 million. That will give the Sanitary District $427,536 to pay the contractor monthly as it performs pipe installation, Utz said.
“I think it will end up costing a little more than that, probably somewhere to $500,000 and $1 million,” Utz said.
Robert Murray, executive director of the Taxpayers Association of Vigo County, questioned if it was an engineering oversight.
Utz told the board it “was an engineering oversight. We will probably not pursue recovery of this because that cost would have been included in the bid anyway,” Utz said.
Murray asked if the city had considered adding a provision to its contracts that if there are any errors by an engineer or architect, then the engineer or architect would pay 10 percent of the change order. Utz said none of the city contracts have such a provision.
“If we had agreed to a lump sum price, I would agree with that, but this is being paid by time and material and they (general contractor) have to provide documentation of every material,” Utz said.
After the meeting, Murray said he thinks a 10 percent provision could be a good idea for future contracts.
“Normally, you anticipate if something was in the job originally, you get a better price than with a change order, so that 10 percent would make up for that,” Murray said after the meeting. “If nothing else, the provision makes sure.”
Update on dewatering
Kokosing Industrial Inc. was awarded a more than $54.4 million, 740-day construction contract in February, 2019, for the new main lift station and an addition to the city’s high-rate treatment plant. That project has been halted since Oct. 28, after hundreds of fish were killed in a contained lagoon pond. Groundwater was being pumped into the pond as a contractor dug down more than 40 feet as part of the new lift station project.
Three companies conducted pilot filtration testing for dewatering, with cost projections ranging from $2.3 million to $5 million.
The city has selected Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Calgon Carbon, which had estimated dewatering costs at about $4 million. However, that price estimate is expected to greatly increase.
“Calgon Carbon was the middle of the cost range,” Utz said after the meeting. “They were the most efficient [system for dewatering filtration]. However, that cost estimate was before the pilot test and before the Indiana Department of Environmental Management required a limitation of iron to be discharged into the Wabash River, so that changed the treatment and will raise the cost substantially. I don’t know exactly how much yet,” Utz said.
After the meeting, City Engineer Chuck Ennis said Calgon Carbon’s dewatering is a joint venture between Calgon, Redux Technology and Lockwood Remediation Technology, with Lockwood “providing the mechanics, Redux the chemicals and Calgon the carbon” needed for a dewatering system that will operate 24/7 for the next 14 months.
However, before any work can begin, a lease agreement between Kokosing Industrial and Vigo County must be expanded, Ennis said, as the dewatering process needs more acreage to lay out its filtering system, which will later be removed. Additionally, the city will have to get IDEM’s approval to start.
Vigo County Commissioner President Brad Anderson said he has requested a site plan to show where the dewatering/filtration system will be located.
“I just don’t want it to interfere with a music venue” the county approved last month at the former International Paper site, Anderson said. The commissioner president said he anticipates the county’s lease agreement with Kokosing can be expanded this month to include more land to allow the city to begin.
Ennis said the city has negotiated expenses with Kokosing, including expenses of a large crane, estimated at $30,000 a day, which “will require substantial change orders” by the Sanitary District, he said.
“We will have a change order for the delay, because [Kokosing] has been sitting around paying rent on all their equipment as every day goes by and then we are going to have to pay the filtering contractor, which will be another change order,” Ennis said. “We are looking at doing unit pricing, so that we pay for work that they do. Right now we don’t know how much this will cost going into 14 months of work.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.