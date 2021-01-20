Lucky United Way donor takes home $10,000

A Bloomingdale man was made $10,000 richer Wednesday afternoon after winning the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s annual cash giveaway.

Paul Lapp was the winner among three finalists who gathered at Terre Haute Chevrolet, the giveaway sponsor, for a chance at the prize.

Lapp, who welcomed a child with his wife Monday evening, said the money will go toward a minivan for his growing family.

He, along with fellow finalists Lori Thompson and Jenni Hanley, earned chances at the grand prize by donating to the United Way.

Any donation of at least $25 from a new donor, or a donation from a previous donor that has increased from the previous year by at least $25, was entered into the drawing.

This year, there were 12,256 entries from 1,535 donors.

Danielle Isbell said the cash giveaway spurred impressive donations this past year.

“While there is no real way to know what incentivized a donor to give, by tracking some key donor increases and retention, we estimate this $10,000 incentive brought between $150,000 to $175,000 in funds to our United Way,” Isbell said.

Richard Payonk, executive director of the UWWV, said the organization appreciates all who donated despite 2020 being a tougher year than most.

“This year, above all other years, it was a tough call for people to support our work, because we know how difficult 2020 was,” Payonk said. “But we’re grateful for everyone who took the plunge and said, ‘I know there are people out there who may need it more than me.’”

Kevin Cauble, general manager of Terre Haute Chevrolet, said the dealership is proud to sponsor the annual giveaway.

“By partnering with the United Way and by leveraging the resources they bring to the fight, we, through our contributions, can and will make a difference for those in need,” Cauble said.

“The United Way’s mission to work for and with the community and to create lasting solutions is something I think we can all get behind.”

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.