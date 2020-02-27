Lu Meis, a Terre Haute businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist whose family business once included a major downtown department store, died this week at the age of 85.
He joined his family business, Meis Brothers, in 1956 as a vice president and later became its president in 1972, remaining in that position until his retirement. Meis Brothers later became Meis of Illiana, a subsidiary of Brown Group Inc., which consisted of 10 department stores and 125 specialty stores including The Bottom Half and L. Meis Ltd.
According to his obituary, “He loved ‘the hunt’ of finding the right business to acquire or company in which to invest and was active in each venture. Among his many business interests were Larry Bird Ford Lincoln Mercury Inc., Tim Wilson Chevrolet, Culligan of Terre Haute, Menchie’s of Terre Haute, Kia of Terre Haute and other real estate ventures.”
He and wife Laney also have been community philanthropists whose generosity benefited many causes as well as Indiana State University.
Daughters Margie and Cathy said of their father, “Although we respect and admire all that he has achieved, we think of him as just a wonderful father and incredible grandfather … we remember him working a lot but we never felt he missed any of our kid activities and we always felt very loved.”
Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson was a child when he first met Meis.
“I grew up respecting and admiring him and his companies. Mostly through our mutual friendship with Larry Bird, Lu and I later became good friends,” Gibson said. “Terre Haute had a special place in Lu’s heart. He and Laney have done so much for our community — a lot of it, very quietly. In recent years, Lu has been a big supporter of many of my projects. He was always quick to call with a word of encouragement or congratulations. He was a great guy and I will miss him.”
Bob Wiemuth, also a friend, described Meis as one of the community’s “leading business people for many years, especially in downtown Terre Haute. He expanded into other businesses over the years and had a very successful career ... He will be missed.”
Meis was “very supportive of the community, especially with the Terre Haute Symphony,” and along with his wife, Laney, supportive of the arts through Artis Illiana, Wiemuth said. “He was a good husband, a great father and a very good man.”
Donna [Bruner] Whitaker worked with Meis for many years as a buyer at Meis stores and later as a business partner.
“He was a gifted businessman; he had an incredible intuition about people, business and how that interconnected,” Whitaker said. “He was very good with motivating people.”
She also described Meis as a skilled negotiator. “To be able to do that, you have to be able to understand people,” she said.
He was tough, but always fair, Whitaker said. “He had a compassionate side” as well.
She began working part-time at the former Meadows Meis store in 1982 while a graduate student at Indiana State University and was later promoted to a buyer until 1989, when Meis stores were sold to Elder Beerman.
Lu and Laney Meis also have been strong supporters of Indiana State University.
“As a Terre Haute native, Lu Meis served his hometown in countless ways — as a successful business owner and developer, as an engaged community leader and as an exceptional philanthropist supporting numerous causes,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a statement. “We are grateful for his years of service on our Foundation Board and for the tremendous generosity he and his wife, Laney, have provided to our university.”
One example is the Meis Student Development Center in the Scott College of Business, which has had a direct impact on student success and has served as a model for the development of similar centers at other colleges, Curtis said.
Also, Meis Plaza is located outside the ISU Foundation Office at Fifth and Cherry streets and features the “Renewal” sycamore leaf sculpture.
Jack Maynard, interim dean of the Scott College of Business, said Meis had been a “friend of the college for a number of years.”
The Meis Student Development Center, made possible by a major gift, “provides a lot of out-of-class learning experience for our students” that strengthens their social skills, professional skills and interview skills and makes them more career ready, Maynard said. “He understood that vision.”
Developer Dave Cocagne worked with Meis on several projects, including the building that houses the combined ISU Barnes and Noble bookstore and ISU Foundation offices.
“Lu was a dear friend and great mentor,” Cocagne said. Meis was more than 40 years older, but “he was always very young in spirit ... we developed a great rapport.”
Their mutual interests included a “love of having fun” and also finding good business opportunities, he said. They collaborated in business, but also enjoyed camaraderie with a glass of scotch and a cigar.
“He will be dearly missed by me and others,” Cocagne said. “He leaves a great legacy — one of a sharp business person, a great friend and someone who had a real presence in the community.”
A memorial service is planned at Indiana State’s Scott School of Business, second floor Magna Carta room, Sunday at 3 p.m. Visitation will precede it in the same location from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.