Marlene Lu, known in Terre Haute for her many community involvements — including her relentless advocacy for those with disabilities — has been honored with the state’s Golden Hoosier Award.
Started in 2008, the award honors Hoosier seniors for their years of service and commitment to the state. This year, 21 Hoosiers received the award, sponsored by Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s division of aging.
Other Wabash Valley honorees were Jean McMahan of Sullivan and Paul Sinders of Clay City. Recipients were honored during a video ceremony Wednesday.
Lu is past president and currently a committee chair with the Arc of Indiana; she served on the board for 10 years. She’s also treasurer for Arc of Vigo County and she’s board vice president for the Chinese School of the Wabash Valley.
She has served on the boards of many other community, state and national organizations, including Trees Inc., Downtown Terre Haute Inc., Downtown Strawberry Fest and Terre Haute Landmarks.
Theresa Ortega, who nominated Lu for the award, said that “people have no clue, no idea some of the things she has put together and the people she’s connected.” Lu has helped organizations benefit from each other’s resources and skills.
Ortega, who wrote a nomination letter, said Lu is known “for pushing relentlessly for employment of disabled citizens and connecting them with organizations” that include the Will Center, Hamilton Center, Covered Bridge Special Education District and the IEP Resource Center at Indiana State University.
Lu has been a key player with the Arc of the U.S., helping with projects such as the first of its kind Erskine Green Institute, a $29 million teaching hotel in downtown Muncie designed to train people with disabilities about the hospitality and food service industries.
“She truly embodies what it means to give back to your community with no expectations of compensation or glory,” Ortega stated.
“It’s a pretty nice honor,” Lu said. “It’s always nice to get some kind of recognition like that, but I don’t do it for that reason.”
She’s dealt with people who have disabilities most of her adult life. Her mom had some mental health disabilities and her dad had physical disabilities from an auto accident.
She also worked at Indiana State University’s Blumberg Center for 13 years; the center is a grant-funded organization within the Bayh College of Education. It does training around the state for teachers who work with students that have disabilities.
Lu said she tries to work with organizations that have similarities. “I’m a firm believer in the power of numbers,” she said.
Asked the greatest rewards of her community involvement, Lu said, “A lot of times it’s the satisfaction that you’ve helped someone who couldn’t do things for themselves ... it’s not just a feel good for yourself, but you’re making someone else feel good.”
At other times, it means giving someone a helping hand by teaching them how to go vote or how to get services in their own home, she said.
Through Arc, she’s been involved in Disability Awareness Month and Disability Employment Awareness Month.
David Ofsansky, executive director of Arc of Vigo County, said Lu “goes above and beyond. She doesn’t do the minimum.”
She regularly corresponds with him to offer new ideas. “She constantly sees opportunities for us to get involved or move the needle” to increase awareness about the agency and what it does — advocacy for those with disabilities.
The award “is a fitting tribute to the long list of Marlene’s accomplishments over her many years of service to our community,” Ofsansky said.
Sullivan honoree
Jean McMahan of Sullivan was nominated by Mayor Clint Lamb in recognition of her 20-plus years of volunteerism within the community.
A former downtown business owner and avid community supporter, she has been a volunteer at the Sullivan County Community Foundation for over 20 years and has worked on several committees, including the scholarship committee, asset and development committee, governance and planning committee, marketing and public relations committee, and the golf outing committee.
She played an integral role in identifying numerous students who qualify for college assistance and has helped to raise funds to make Sullivan County a better place to live, work and play for all ages, according to a news release. She also serves on the Sullivan Housing Authority Board and is currently board president.
McMahan has also served on the Sullivan City Council.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.