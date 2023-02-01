Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch stopped in Terre Haute on Wednesday to tout past and future state projects, but she also acknowledged that the state had many residents that still needed significant help to improve their lives.
Hosted by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce at the at The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, Crouch opened by saying that she saw “great things” happening in Vigo and Sullivan counties.
“You’ve been ready to explode,” she said. “You’re doing it now.”
She said in the past 17 years, the state has turned itself around fiscally, attributing some of its advances to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affair’s efforts to expand broadband to Hoosier residents.
She added that another $268 million will connect an additional 75,000 Hoosiers and businesses to the outlying world.
Crouch declared that the “next chapter in Indiana’s history will focus on quality of life,” adding that is a way to attract talent to local communities.
She championed an “emerging developers” program that later this week would name two entities who will receive awards to break into the housing market, a market that they would otherwise be challenged to enter.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s intention to increase the state’s education budget by 6% was hailed by Crouch as “historic.”
Crouch also suggested that after the Wabash Valley received $20 million in READI grant funding in December 2021, its next READI grant would be even more.
There are other strides the state still needs to take, however. She said more funding is necessary in the healthcare industry, particularly for establishing medical residencies in outlying areas and increasing the number of educators teaching future nurses.
Likewise, Indiana direly needs more healthcare providers and locations capable of treating the mentally ill.
Crouch noted that 70% of disabled Hoosiers were unemployed. The Indiana Economic Development Corps.’ board, which shapes the state’s economic future, needs geographical representation, she said. The lieutenant governor cited statistics showing that rural Indiana’s population has been stagnant for the past quarter century.
And, in response to a question from Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett about the impending 15% increase in property taxes due to the rise in property value evaluations, Crouch opined that it will create “an outcry. … It will hit the elderly and the poor hard. There’s not much we can do about it this year … but maybe next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.