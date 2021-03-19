Lt. Dan Cox takes over at ISP Putnamville district

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Sgt. David Cox to the rank of lieutenant to serve as district commander at the Putnamville state police post.
Lt. Cox earned this promotion through a written examination and a competitive interview process, ISP said in a news release.
Cox is a 27-year veteran of the Indiana State Police Department, graduating from the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 1989. Cox was awarded the coveted Superintendent’s Award, given to the top performing recruit in all aspects of the recruit academy.
Cox was first assigned to the Indianapolis State Police Post where he worked road patrol duties for one year, but then transferred to his home district of Putnamville, where he patrolled Hendricks County for nearly 15 years.
In 2005, Cox was promoted to the position of sergeant, to serve as a squad leader for the Putnamville District. In 2010, due to a district realignment, Cox was transferred to the Indianapolis District and served as a supervisor for a group of troopers assigned to the west side of Indianapolis and Hendricks County.
During his career with the state police, Cox served for nearly 13 years on the Emergency Response Team and is a recipient of two Combat Action Awards.
Cox replaces Lt. Dan Jones, who was district commander at Putnamville from 2008 to 2021 before his recent retirement.
Cox graduated from Cascade High School in 1985. He resides in Hendricks County with his wife and has three sons. His son, David Cox Jr., also is a member of Indiana State Police.
