Loyal Veterans Battalion putting finishing touches on transition home

With little more than flooring and finishing to go, members and volunteers with Loyal Veterans Battalion are closing in on completing the renovation of a home that will be the start of a veteran’s new life.

A year in the making with maybe a month yet to go, Mike Egy spent Wednesday hanging bathroom trim in the hope that the Loyal Veteran Battalion’s transition house for veteran’s can start transforming lives by the end of the month.

The home, in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street, is meant to serve as a transition home for veterans, or one a veteran can live in for up to a year while they sort difficulties in their life and save enough money for their next home.

“We set out with the idea that we’d help a veteran that’s lost their way, that’s struggling,” said Egy, administrative coordinator for Loyal Veterans Battalion. “Maybe it’s because they were homeless, maybe they were drug addicted or alcohol dependent.

“By giving that veteran, who’s determined to better themself, an opportunity to pursue an education, pursue the right career for them, all without having to worry about where rent is going to come from — we’re stripping those worries away and allowing them to work on themselves and save enough money to move on to whatever’s next for them.”

Egy said the closer they are to finished, the more it’s apparent the home is more than just a project for the battalion.

“It’s an incredible feeling knowing that this is the start of someone’s new life,” said Egy, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

“We try to help as many people as we can through the clothing closet, food distribution and all our other efforts, but for everyone who has put time into this house as we watch come closer and closer to being done, it’s pure excitement every time I walk in.”

Battalion members and volunteers began renovating the home in Sept. 2019 after it was donated to the organization. Egy said they started by gutting the 800-square-feet, single story home to its studs.

Volunteers regularly put in a full day’s work Saturdays and a half day Sundays, Egy said of the project’s start.

But what started as a passion project for the battalion, soon turned into a community effort supported by businesses and organizations from around Vigo County.

Be it through time, treasure or talent, Egy said more than two dozen entities helped in some way to make the home a reality.

“Everything you see in or one the house has been donated,” Egy said. “From the roof to the drywall to the windows to the doors to the lumber to the screws, everything you can imagine in this house has been donated.”

And not because battalion members went knocking on doors looking for help, Egy said, but because businesses and organizations in Vigo wanted to be a part of what was happening on Chestnut Street.

“People want to be involved with projects like this,” Egy said. “I was so glad to see Terre Haute respond to what we are doing here.

“Because without these companies and people, there is no way we could have done this.”

Smokey Flynn volunteered his expertise as an electrician to the project and said he would again on any future home.

“My wife and I always try to help people and we thought helping on this project was a good way to do that,” said Flynn, a U.S. Navy veteran.

“And let me tell you, this has been such a great experience. Seeing all these people come together to help and take the burden off someone else’s shoulder — it’s what it’s all about.”

John Fox, with carpenters local union 133, said his experience volunteering with the project was much the same.

And while he was limited in what he could do while recovering from a broken arm, Fox said he’s been able to offer a carpenter’s eye and expertise for trim, molding and other finishing work.

“I could tell they needed another set of eyes,” Fox said as he shot a look at Egy.

“Yeah, a set of eyes that actually knew what they were doing,” Egy said with a laugh.

“Maybe so,” Fox continued. “But I felt it was a great cause I could help with.”

And while they’ve not yet put a bow on the Chestnut Street home, the Egy and Flynn and members of the battalion are already looking forward to renovating another house and other creative ways to address veteran homelessness.

Egy said the battalion is looking to turn its next home renovation project into temporary housing for homeless veterans.

With hundreds homeless in Vigo County and many of those former service members, Flynn said the need has never been higher.

“And in the future we’d like to open a place for homeless women veterans,” Flynn said. “We know they’re a growing population among the homeless and one of the most at risk for violence.”

The battalion would also like to establish a group of tiny homes to use as rapid rehousing for homeless veterans.

And while Egy admits the Loyal Veterans Battalion has set lefty goals for an organization that’s not yet celebrated three years of being, he said they’ll never shy away from helping others however they can.

“We seem to have something in the works all the time,” Egy said. “And besides it’s like Flynn always says, ‘Doesn’t cost us anything to dream.”

