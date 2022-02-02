Loudermilk switches parties, files for Vigo sheriff

Republicans took control of the Vigo County Council on Wednesday and picked up a candidate for sheriff when Aaron Loudermilk, president of the council, switched parties.
"This is a seismic shift in the political control of the county," said Randy Gentry, chairman of the Vigo County Republican Party.
With the switch, Republicans have a 4-3 majority on the Vigo County Council as well as a 2-1 majority on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
"I don't know that there has ever been a time in modern history in this county that both the commissioners officer and the council had a Republican majority, so this is a seismic shift in this county. And hopefully we take advantage of it in a positive way and move forward," Gentry said.
"It provides us a very large amount momentum going into the 2022 election. We will have a full ballot and we should see some additional changes in the fall and we are really excited about it," he said.
Loudermilk, whose term on the County Council runs through 2024, is a captain on the Terre Haute Police Department, entering as a patrolman on June 10, 1999. He would have to step down from his council seat if he were to win the sheriff's post in the November general election.
"I have been a Democrat my entire life," Loudermilk said. "I have voted in every election since I was 18. and I helped Democrat candidates before I was 18. Over time, I feel like the Democrat party has changed. I don't feel like I have changed, but I feel the party itself has changed," he said.
"There are things within the [Democrat] party that I don't feel like fall in line with my moral beliefs," especially on the national level, he said.
"There have been those at the national level who have not been supportive of police. In fact, we have seen over the past several years a push for a defund the police movement. It is very difficult for me to be a part of [the Democratic party] with the profession I have," he said.
Loudermilk noted his family has a deep history in law enforcement, with his grandfather, Gerald, his father, Dale, and his brother, Adam, each serving as city police officers.
Loudermilk said the sheriff's position has been his goal for the past 25 years.
"That [the sheriff's post] has always been my dream and my goal, even when I was a teenager, Loudermilk said. "That is what I wanted to do, and [I] have known that for quite some time."
"I feel like now is the time to do that," he said of his candidacy. "I feel like I have been in local politics in county government and have done some good there, and I just want to take the next step to pursue that dream to become the next sheriff," Loudermilk said.
Democrat and incumbent Sheriff John Plasse, a former Terre Haute police chief, has filed for re-election.
In the past 30 years, no sitting Vigo County sheriff has lost re-election for a second term in the general election.
"Anybody can be beat on any given day no matter if it is a political contest or a baseball game or a football game," Loudermilk said. "That is something that would be at the hands of the voting public as to who they feel who will be the next sheriff, and if that should be me and in this year," he said. He added he plans to run an issue-based campaign.
Reached for comment, Plasse said he he looks forward to running again and continuing as sheriff.
"It has been an honor for me to serve Vigo County residents as sheriff, with the dedicated men and women of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office for the last three years," Plasse said in an email. "I look forward to continue serving as Vigo County sheriff for the next four years with the support of our community."
He had no specific comment on running against Loudermilk, now a Republican.
The Tribune-Star is attempting to reach Joe Etling, Democratic chair for Vigo County.
Although Vigo County was once considered a Democratic stronghold, Republicans now control the County Council, which is the fiscal arm of county government, as well as the Board of Commissioners.
In the individual offices, Democrats now hold the sheriff's office (Plasse), coroner's office (Dr. Janie Myers), the auditor's office (Jim Bramble), the county assessor's post (Kevin Gardener) and the surveyor's officer (Bruce Allen Jr.)
The GOP now holds the prosecutor's office (Terry Modesitt), clerk's office (Brad Newman), treasurer's office (Josie Thompson) and recorder's office (Diana Winsted-Smith).
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
