Loudermilk new City Council president

The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday voted for an ordinance that will allow city employees to retain health insurance benefits while giving them more lenient parameters for retiring.
The council also OK’d a resolution allowing the Department of Redevelopment to apply for grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
During a reorganization meeting before the regular meeting, the council named Cheryl Loudermilk its president for 2022, replacing Earl Elliott. Neil Garrison was named its 2022 vice-president.
“I just want to continue with the administration, to keep moving our city forward — I’m truly excited about the future of Terre Haute,” Loudermilk said. “I’m humbled to be a part of a great team. The convention center should be completed this year, [and]we’ll start building the casino — so welcome, Churchill Downs, to the city.”
She added, “The [American Rescue Plan] funds are a big thing that’s coming and everybody’s asking for them. I’m excited to see what we can do to enhance our city with those. I think Terre Haute’s got a bright future. I’m glad to lead it this year.”
The council’s vote on modifying provisions of the city code related to retiree health insurance benefits was 7-2. It removed the minimum age of 52 for retiring policemen and firefighters, as long as they have completed 20 years of full-time employment. It allows other city employees to retire at age 62 if they have worked for at least 15 years, as opposed to the previous 20.
City Attorney Eddie Felling said, “The idea is if someone’s hanging around just because they need the insurance, we give them the ability to have an earlier date of retirement. It really has affected a negligible number of people over the past 12 years, about one person every two years.”
In presenting the plan to the council, Felling said it could potentially save the city money, as retirees would be replaced with new employees earning less pay.
The grant resolution asked the council “to authorize the city to apply for the [HUD] funds and expend them in three major categories — infrastructure, housing and demolition of blighted structures,” said Phil Kesner, the grants-planning administrator for the city’s redevelopment department. It passed unanimously.
“The city of Terre Haute is an entitlement city for housing and urban development funds for community development, block grants and home funds to help revitalize income-eligible neighborhoods or benefit income-eligible persons,” Kesner said. “We have to prepare an annual plan as to what we will use the projected funds for.”
The council also appointed Karrum Nasser and Brian Conley to the Redevelopment Commission; William Toney to the Police Merit Board; Maggie Wheeler to the Animal Control Board; and Stephen Chenoweth and Chris Garner to the IT Advisory Board.
It put off appointing new members to the Human Relations Commission in order to allow more people to apply for the positions, extending the deadline for applying to City Clerk Michelle Edwards to Feb. 1.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.