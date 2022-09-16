Lottery ticket sold in Terre Haute worth $85,000

Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five numbers in Thursday night’s CA$H 5 jackpot drawing, which has a prize estimated at $85,000,
The winning CA$H 5 ticket was purchased at Love’s Travel Stop No. 664 at 1730 E. Harlan Drive in Terre Haute. The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Sept. 15 are 5-30-33-38-40.
The last time a CA$H 5 jackpot win occurred was Sept. 12, when a winning ticket worth $184,500 was sold in Indianapolis.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for claim instructions.
CA$H 5 jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759. Overall Odds are 1 in 11.
