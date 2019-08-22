Contributions to help avert the closing of a shelter for domestic violence survivors have topped $17,000 since Tuesday and will continue to grow as fundraisers pop up in the community.
The Council on Domestic Abuse Inc., or CODA Terre Haute, announced Tuesday it would suspend operation of its residential facility Sept. 14 unless $150,000 could be raised to cover three months operating cost.
As of Thursday afternoon, CODA executive director Sarah Campbell said an outpouring of community support has shown itself in fundraisers scheduled and both online and in-person donations.
“Things are going great,” Campbell said, noting the $150,000 goal still must be met.
A change in grant reimbursement procedures has stressed the organization’s cash flow, Campbell explained, prompting what CODA hopes would be limited to a temporary closure of the shelter.
The shelter has a monthly operating cost of about $50,000, and the $150,000 goal is intended to cover three months of operating costs while CODA awaits grant reimbursements.
Donations can be made at the shelter located at 26 S. 17th St., at the CODA assistance office in the Vigo County Courthouse, and at CODA’s website, www.codaterrehaute.org.
The CODA Facebook page also has a list of coming fundraisers. Among those announced so far:
• B&G Breakfast for Coda from 8 to 11 a.m. today at The Red Room Cakery, 2619 Fort Harrison Road. Donating half of sales plus tips.
• Meadows Cafe in The Meadows shopping center on Monday will donate 100 percent of all tips and dessert sales.
• Vigo County Sheriff’s Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Show-Me’s, 2324 S. Third St. Deputies will wash vehicles for donations.
• Delish Cafe is hosting a spaghetti dinner for CODA from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 2144 N. 25th St. Adult meals are $10 and kid dinners are $5, all proceeds and tips to be donated.
• Kimberly Renee Photography is offering free 10-minute photo sessions from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at Fowler Park. Donations accepted for CODA.
• Wing Stop will donate 15 percent of all sales on Sept. 4 at its 2828 S. Third St. location.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.