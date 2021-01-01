From school shutdowns to stay-at-home orders, from inconvenient quarantines to devastating loss of loved ones, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone in ways no one could have imagined as 2020 began.

“I think everybody has felt the disruption that COVID brought,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. In responding, and coping, “We’ve all had to do the best we can.”

Small businesses took a hit, with many adapting in new ways to serve customers.

Terre Haute’s diverse economy helped it weather the COVID storm, and two major manufacturing industries began production by the end of the year.

Still, many suffered, and continue to suffer. Many children undoubtedly have experienced learning loss. Parents have struggled to help their young children learn at home, and some have had to sacrifice jobs to stay at home.

“I believe just about everyone is ready to put 2020 in the rearview mirror,” said Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp

Public health to the forefront

Responding to the pandemic has been “challenging to say the least,” said Joni Wise, administrator of the Vigo County Health Department. That response has remained “fluid and very fast-paced” since March.

Health department staff have had to stay up-to-date on the latest guidance and information from federal and state authorities. And, “We still had to do our fundamental services, outside of the COVID-19 response.”

Public health became a seven-days-a-week [and night] operation, with state officials acknowledging that it is an area underfunded and understaffed in Indiana.

The COVID-19 response included contact tracing, enforcement of the governor’s directive, a mask program and use of communications to make sure the public had correct and timely information, Wise said.

The office is the lead agency in vaccination efforts.

The toll on the community has been great, from an economic and education standpoint. “I think there will be a long-term impact on education,” including learning loss, Wise said.

From a public health standpoint, as of Thursday, 9,293 Vigo County residents had tested positive and there had been 150 deaths attributed to COVID, according to state data. In November, soaring COVID cases left one local hospital near capacity.

The community’s response has been “mixed. Most people have been very cooperative in their role to prevent spread. But it made it difficult for us in public health ... when something like masks became politicized,” Wise said.

Other challenges included some “reckless” human behavior, including big parties, crowded bars and the spread of misinformation, she said.

Are brighter days ahead? “Someday ... but we’re still in for a very big challenge in January and February,” as post-holiday surges continue and vaccination availability and logistics at the federal and state level continue to be worked out. Developing herd immunity is a slow process, she said.

“I’m very proud of our contact tracers, Dr. Brucken and the health department staff. It’s a good thing we love public health, because that’s part of what has kept our stamina going in this very long response,” Wise said.

Responding to COVID has been intense and stressful for public health staff, and it has taken a personal toll as well, she said. When staff go home, “It doesn’t stop ... We’re still thinking about it and responding with texts. emails and phone calls.”

Entering 2021, as the pandemic continues, she asks people to do what they know they need to do: mask, socially distance and wash their hands. “Do your part,” she asks.

Economic impact

Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp, said of 2020, “It’s been an extremely difficult year to say the least,” particularly for those in the hospitality, restaurant and service industries who have been severely impacted.

“Obviously, it has also been a very challenging time for our healthcare and education providers as well,” he said.

There are some bright spots in the Terre Haute/Vigo County economy. The community has two significant new manufacturing employers – Saturn Petcare and Hearthside Foods – that began production near the end of 2020.

“Not many communities of our size can boast of two manufacturing projects of the scale of Saturn and Hearthside commencing operations in 2020,” Witt said. “Also, we are grateful for our other local manufacturers and businesses who were able to stay in production for the better part of 2020. Some local businesses, such as Clabber Girl, have been absolutely booming during 2020, which is also a blessing.”

Although there remains much suffering in the community, the local unemployment rate has been improving over the second half of the year. “While we are not quite back to where we were in February [when local, state and national unemployment levels were at or near 50-year lows], the unemployment situation is improving, he said.

“The diversity of our local area economy certainly helps us weather severe economic downturns,” he said.

Looking ahead, “We are looking forward to a brighter 2021,” Witt said.

Tourism has been adversely affected, and major events that draw people to Terre Haute have been canceled.

Revenue from hotel stays /innkeepers tax is expected to be down $1 million this year, said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Last year the bureau collected more than $2.5 million from the tax.

That lack of tourism and major events also hurts local businesses, hotels, restaurants and other retail establishments. The impact on the community is in the tens of millions, Patterson said.

It’s projected that many of the state’s restaurants could close in 2021 and many hotels will be nearing bankruptcy. Patterson said he’s seen “staggering” numbers.

The pandemic has affected such popular events as Miracle on 7th St. and Blues Fest. “It’s unbelievable how hard that tether goes through our community,” Patterson said.

Until the pandemic is under control and consumer confidence restored, “It’s tough to determine when we can begin growth again,” he said. “Right now, we’re holding on.”

Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, said businesses have had to adapt, and quickly. “We’ve seen a lot of uncertainty in the business community.”

Some have been more affected than others, with restaurants at the top of the list; a few restaurants have had to close. Some entertainment spots have not yet re-opened.

Those establishments that had to shut down in the spring undoubtedly took a financial hit.

“It’s been a challenging year, and I think that will continue to impact people moving into 2021,” Craig said. The new stimulus bill will provide additional PPP funds, which will provide some help, “but there is no way of sugar-coating it. It’s still going to be a rough ride into the beginning of 2021.”

The pandemic prompted some businesses hard hit to “pivot and change their business model to be responsive to new customer needs,” Craig said.

Business and industry also faced workforce issues, whether employees had to isolate because they had COVID or had to quarantine because of contact with those who had tested positive.

Businesses had to embrace technology in ways they hadn’t before, to include work from home and Zoom meetings. Some of those changes “are here to stay,” she said. More customers are going online for their purchases.

Consumer trends will change, “how exactly I don’t think we all know,” Craig said.

City government

Mayor Duke Bennett, who himself tested positive for COVID in late 2020 [with mild symptoms], described it as an “up and down” year with an unknown end date to the pandemic.

“I think that’s the most frustrating thing about all of it is you never know what the next day will bring,” he said.

The community’s diverse economy has helped blunt some of the COVID impact, and most of the major employers have not been seriously affected, he said.

For many small businesses, the hotel/motel industry and restaurants, it’s a different story. “Those are the ones suffering greatly,” Bennett said. “That’s my biggest concern area — are they all going to be able to survive because who knows how much longer this is going to go on.”

Some have benefited from the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans in the spring, and the new stimulus package approved by Congress extends the program.

Even large employers have had an impact, including challenges with supply chain and delivery of needed items.

“Overall, I think we’ve weathered the storm pretty well, but how much longer it goes on will probably have a big impact,” Bennett said.

City government revenues “were not impacted as bad as I thought.” Most people paid their property taxes, with revenue down just a little. “If I just look at the bottom line, it looks like it’s a pretty normal year,” he said.

Because of a drop in travel and related gas tax revenue, the city did see a drop in funding for its street department and street paving [motor vehicle highway and local road and street]. The city’s waste water utility fund also was affected by COVID.

There could be some revenue losses in 2021 as well, with some people struggling to pay property taxes or sewer bills. Bennett said he’s not too concerned about loss of revenue for the upcoming year.

For 2022, he’s been advised to estimate about a 10% decline in local option income tax revenue, or about $1.5 million. COVID’s impact on city revenues “will stretch out for awhile,” he said.

The city has benefited from $1.9 million in federal CARES Act dollars on a reimbursement basis, used to address staffing, personal protective equipment and sanitation needs to maintain city government operations. [CARES act dollars can’t be used for streets or toward the wastewater utility fund].

From a public health standpoint, he believes the pandemic and its impact has shown that many people in the community suffer from poor health and underlying conditions, which means people have been more susceptible to the disease and its complications.

Looking to the future, improved community health is a goal for the Terre Haute 2025 community plan.

He also foresees increased mental health and addiction issues, even when the worst of the pandemic ends. He believes many are suffering as the result of lockdowns, isolation and even the threat of getting COVID.

Education community hard hit

COVID had a major impact on both K-12 and higher education, with school disruptions, new methods of delivery and extensive mitigation protocols including mask wearing and social distancing.

“COVID has shined a light on just how important our teachers and school staff are to our children,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “I think we really saw our community struggle when we were in periods of remote learning.”

The district expedited its technology plan, and since spring, teachers received more than 5500 hours of professional development to assist them with use of Chromebooks and delivery of e-learning. “They have come up with some really great ways to deliver remote learning,” he said.

Still, “Students need teachers, and they need them in person, and they need them for more than educational purposes,” Riley said.

COVID has been disruptive to both families and educators.

High school seniors missed out on special traditions, and educators are going to have to respond to what is likely to be significant student learning loss, Riley said.

The district’s goal has been to provide as much school in person as possible. But when in-person hasn’t been possible, parents have remained flexible. “For the most part, they’ve been understanding that we can’t hold school if we don’t have enough staff to run it,” he said.

In higher education, students and faculty had to quickly adapt to online learning in the spring. Fall term brought with it many changes to mitigate COVID spread, including an extensive COVID testing program at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

“The devastating impact of the pandemic on all of society is well known,” said Mark Alesia, Indiana State University spokesman. Still, “We’ve seen positives at ISU that can’t be quantified but are very real. We got stronger from having had our resolve tested and we have an even greater sense of community. That will serve us well as we, like all universities, face enrollment and budget challenges because of the pandemic.”

In looking at what students, faculty and staff accomplished in 2020, “We pivoted quickly to online learning to finish the spring semester and we had the on-campus fall semester our students wanted. That required enormous sacrifice, creativity and flexibility. We can’t let our guard down going into 2021, but we can take satisfaction in our perseverance through 2020.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.