Longtime city clerk Chuck Hanley dead at 75

Chuck Hanley, who headed the Terre Haute City Clerk’s office for more than three decades, died Monday at age 75.
Hanley, a Democrat, was first elected as city clerk in 1983 and was re-elected eight times.
“He was a political guru, more or less, in the county and was very well respected by all people who ran for office. You kind of wanted to get Chuck behind you because it helped,” said Brad Anderson, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Anderson, a Republican, called Hanley “a very good friend of mine,” adding he and Hanley “went to lunch couple a times a week for years. He was a very good leader for the clerk’s office.
“He was very politically smart,” Anderson said. “People would go to Chuck, including myself, and ask for advice. Chuck would give you advice and maybe you didn’t enjoy it, but he told you what you ought to be doing and made you work hard” for an elected office, Anderson said. “He was a good man.”
Michele Edwards, the current city clerk, first met Hanley while working as a contractor for a software provider n the clerk’s office in 2001. By 2004, Hanley hired her as a deputy clerk. In 2005, Hanley made Edwards chief deputy clerk.
Hanley had medical problems that caused him to step down from his elected office in March 2018. Edwards that same month won a Democratic party caucus election and is serving out Hanley’s last term, which expires in December. She is unopposed in the November election for city clerk.
”Chuck not only was he my friend and my mentor, we became like family,” Edwards said.
“He was mischievous, he just found humor in so many things. He was a pretty positive person, so you always felt uplifted after you talked to him,” Edwards said. “He knew so many people who were his friends. He wasn’t about appearances, but about being a genuine person, which he was. What you saw is what you got.
“He enjoyed life and enjoyed people. Family was everything to him. I am still amazed at how much information he retained about elections, candidates and precincts,” Edwards said.
Hanley was well known as a Notre Dame football fan.
“He always watched college football games and was a huge fan of Notre Dame. He was also famous or infamous for his St. Patrick’s Day party. He held a party every year at different locations and I could not tell you how many people showed up. It was non-political and, as he said, it was to be a good time had by all,” Edwards said.
Edwards said she intends to continue a tradition of Hanley, which is to provide the best service to anyone who comes into the city clerk’s office.
“That is one of the best things that I felt changed my mind about politicians many years ago. He was genuine and was always available. You could come in and talk to him,” Edwards said.
Former Terre Haute Mayor Judy Anderson, who also served as Vigo County auditor and recorder, said Hanley took on the mantle of Democrat party statistics from his father, John, who Anderson called the king of Democrat party statistics.
“Chuck was quiet and behind the scenes. He wanted to get Democrats elected and worked tirelessly for every Democrat that ran,” Anderson said. “If he was your friend, he was a friend no matter if Democrat or Republican. He helped Republicans as well, but not in the public. He always had hints or ideas about something” when making campaign suggestions she said.
“Chuck always had a smile and never missed a bean dinner or Democratic meeting. His presence was just known in the room. He was a people person. I am happy he is at peace, as his health was not good. He is in a better place,” Anderson said.
Commissioner Brendan Kearns made note of Hanley during the commissioners weekly meeting Tuesday.
“We are losing a lot of the good ones, and Chuck was definitely a good one,” Kearns said. “I have never known somebody who has had more real friends in life, and we can definitely learn a lot about life by just how Chucked lived.”
Visitation is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Callahan & Hughes, at 605 S. 25th St. in Terre Haute. Funeral services are 11 am. Saturday at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. 9th St.
