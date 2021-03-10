Longtime Cavaliers broadcaster, former WBOW manager, Joe Tait dead at 83

FILE - In this March 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers hall of fame broadcaster Joe Tait prepares to call an NBA basketball game between the Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland. Tait, a longtime Cleveland sports broadcaster and voice of the Cavaliers for more than four decades, died Wednesday, Mach 10, 2021, the Cavaliers said in a statement. He was 83. Tait had recently gone into hospice care following a lengthy batter with kidney disease and liver cancer. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)