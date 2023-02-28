Indiana State University freshman Josh Cubbler had no expectation Sunday that he would make the half-court shot in Hulman Center near the end of the ISU men’s basketball game.
The 19-year-old from New Jersey had been sitting in The Forest student section with his Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers and heard an ISU representative talking to other students about trying for the Labor Link-sponsored contest. Another individual had attempted earlier but was unsuccessful.
At stake was $3,200 in Visa gift cards.
“I guess they were just trying to get rid of the money since it was the last opportunity,” as Sunday was ISU’s last home game this season, Cubbler said.
When Cubbler was approached about the contest — and encouraged by his fraternity brothers — he decided to give it a try.
Cubbler’s big opportunity came during an under 8-minute media timeout. “I’m just standing there … and I’m like, ‘What are the odds of actually making this shot.’”
So, he casually went on the court and made what he described as a “freak” shot. “I thought my form was terrible… There was no way this was going in,” he said.
The crowd of around 5,000 or so watched, nervously, hoping …
And the basketball went in — all net.
“I was like, did that really just happen? Wow,” he recalled Tuesday. “That was pretty insane.”
It's almost March: Indiana State student knocks down the half-court shot. pic.twitter.com/qoVgi6jUUa— Derrick Docket (@ddocket) February 26, 2023
A photo shows a thrilled Cubbler raising his arms in victory.
The crowd roared its approval and gave him a standing ovation. “All these people are on their feet, cheering, it was such an insane feeling,” Cubbler said. “I can’t describe how awesome that feeling was.”
The game against Missouri State was intense to begin with, and the hometown crowd was vocal and spirited in encouraging ISU’s basketball team.
“It was the right time,” he said. “It just felt right.”
Before he had gone out, a friend teased him, “If you make this, we’re splitting it three ways, right?”
A video soon made it to social media, and “The next thing you know my phone is getting blown up,” he said. By the time he got back to his seat, he had about 30 notifications.
He now has celebrity status at ISU, Terre Haute and beyond.
“People have been recognizing me all over town,” he said. He stopped to get gas after the game and someone said, “Aren’t you that guy?” He acknowledged he was “that guy.”
“My teachers recognize me a little better now. Students who never talked to me before are coming up to me” and talking about it.
He plans to save the winnings and use it to buy parts for a 1974 Monte Carlo he is working on with his dad back in New Jersey.
Once his family learned of his achievement, his dad told him, “I’ll order those parts now.”
Cubbler played football and volleyball in high school and a few other sports. At ISU, he plays men’s club volleyball. “I’m still pretty active in sports. I work out all the time, too.” He also participates in Team Sycamore racing.
He is majoring in automotive engineering technology.
“It’s a pretty cool school being here,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.