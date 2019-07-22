Lodi man faces charges after standoff, sheriff says

A Lodi man faces multiple charges after a standoff with police late Friday night, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.
John Bush, 50, was booked on a warrant charge of domestic battery, plus new charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation, Sheriff Justin Cole said in a news release.
Just before midnight, deputies attempting to serve a warrant went to a Lodi residence looking for Bush They said . Bush was at the residence, but he refused to come out.
He eventually barricaded himself and threatened to shoot officers, the sheriff said. The Terre Haute Police Department's special response team and other police officers arrived to assist, and a long standoff ensued.
Police were eventually able to talk Bush into surrendering.
