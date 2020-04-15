Locally, no surge yet in domestic violence

As Hoosiers and the nation adapt to staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have been anticipating an increase in domestic violence incidents considering the unprecedented stress of the pandemic.

So far in Vigo County, however, the social distancing or near-quarantine has not led to a spike in domestic violence reports.

And that is somewhat surprising, if a bit of a relief, to those who respond to incidents of and work through the results of violence in the home.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said Tuesday he reviewed dispatched calls for service from the same one-month time period this year as in 2019 and in 2018, and saw a slight decrease in those types of calls.

From March 14 to April 14, city officers responded to 229 reports of domestic battery, domestic dispute or domestic situation in progress, Keen said. In 2019, those calls totaled 243, and in 2018 they totaled 240.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he got a similar result when comparing domestic violence statistics.

Modesitt noted, however, the Vigo County Jail saw seven new domestic violence arrests made during the weekend. It may be too early in the pandemic to see relationship stress turn violent, the prosecutor said.

Judge Christopher Newton, who handles the county’s domestic violence cases in Vigo Superior Court 4, said it is probably still too early to tell if the stay-at-home order and other stressors will result in an increase in domestic disputes.

At the Council on Domestic Abuse, executive director Sarah Campbell said she has been in contact with other residential shelters around the state through the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and they are also reporting a decrease in emergency calls.

At the first of April as the seriousness of the pandemic was sinking in, Campbell said, CODA saw about a 30 percent decrease in calls.

It’s unclear at this point what that decrease means, she said. Are people willing to take the risk of staying in a violent situation, rather than risking going to a shelter where they might contract COVID-19?

The shelter is still receiving calls requesting financial assistance to pay bills, transportation to appointments and food, she said.

The CODA shelter, which has 35 beds, is currently down to 18 residents, Campbell said. Residents are not allowed to leave since all essential needs are provided.

“We are only taking new residents in extreme emergencies, and they must self-quarantine for two weeks within the shelter,” Campbell said.

The shelter is spending more than usual to purchase bulk supplies, she said, but they are also struggling because no store will let them buy more than a couple loaves of bread at a time.

The staff and advocates at the shelter are staying busy talking to people who call the shelter with various issues.

“We are also seeing a lot of mental health issues, because people are cooped up at home,” Campbell said. “They know CODA is open, because we are essential, so our counselors are talking to people needing someone to talk to about their situation.”

Legal advocates are also contacting clients by phone about safety plans and sharing resources.

“I’m afraid were going to see an influx of emergency calls once the pandemic lessens and the stay-at-home order is lifted,” Campbell said.

She said she is also worried that some people are being kept at home by abusive partners who are using the stay-at-home order as an excuse to keep survivors confined.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call 911 or the CODA crisis line at 812-232-1736.