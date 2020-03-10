Local Women’s History Breakfast to honor Sister Barbara Battista

Vigo County Public Library will honor Sister Barbara Battista at this year’s Local Women’s History Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Clabber Girl.
This event celebrates the impact that local women in the Wabash Valley have on the community. It is open to the public with a complimentary breakfast.
Sister Barbara is a physician’s assistant, social justice advocate, and feminist. She joined the Sisters of Providence congregation in 1985 and now serves as the community organizer and justice promoter.
For more information, visit www.vigo.lib.in.us or call 812-232-1113, ext. 1401.
