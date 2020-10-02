Local Trump supporters confident president will prevail

Local supporters of President Donald Trump are concerned about the diagnosis but confident the president and first lady will soon overcome their bouts with COVID-19.

President Donald J. Trump early Friday announced he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness responsible for the death of more than 200,000 people in the U.S.

According to Associated Press reports, Trump on Friday evening was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will remain there for a few days as a precaution.

Both Jerry Arnold and Tom Bogigian — Vigo County residents and supporters of the president — said they have all the confidence in the care and considerations the first family will receive as they recover.

Bogigian pointed to the team of medical experts tending the president as the source for his optimism.

"I am confident he has the best available care," Bogigian said. "And the reports I have seen say his symptoms are mild to this point.

"I hope they remain that way and would say as much whether it was the president or anyone else who affected by this."

Arnold said the relatively low morbidity rate should offer hope to those who might otherwise fear the worst for the president.

"I wouldn't wish this virus on anybody, I don't care what political party they're in," Arnold said. "Because, as we've seen, it definitely can be fatal.

He contends that survivability according to the Centers for Disease Control is 99% ... "and for the media to peddle fear as some have, that's borderline lying to the public."

So far as how it might impact these next 30 days leading up to the Nov. 3 election, Bogigian thinks the enthusiasm Trump has sown among his base will not be deterred by the diagnosis.

"I think the enthusiasm the people who intend to vote for the president have will not be diminished by him having to recover," Bogigian said. "I think anyone can understand that if someone contracts a serious disease like COVID, you'd be focused on recovery.

"I'm sure he'd like to be out on the campaign trail, but he should also allow time for his recovery."

And while Arnold says the efficacy of masks can and should be questioned, Bogigian said the first family's diagnosis' only reaffirm for him the need for all to wear a mask and to socially distance.

"I know this might not be popular among Republicans, but wear a mask," Bogigian said. "It's appropriate and helps prevent you and others from spreading the virus.

"I think Gov. Holcomb has shown excellent leadership in that regard and I think as a state we're doing a fine job of wearing masks, remaining physically distant while still trying to be social and carry on best we can."

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 8123-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.