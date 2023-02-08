Hoosier Aviation will sponsor a team for the 2023 Women’s Air Race Classic, providing a single-engine Piper Archer for the event that will be held June 20-23.
Sydney Kremer will serve as pilot in charge for the team, with RaeJean White as second in command, and Catie Martin will fly in the back. Rachel Brindley will serve as team liaison.
Kremer is a flight instructor for Hoosier Aviation, which is based at Terre Haute Regional Airport. All of the other women are flight students.
Josh Thompson, general manager of Hoosier Aviation, told the Terre Haute Regional Airport’s board of directors Wednesday the company plans to make the team an annual event. This year’s air classic is the 46th annual race starting in Grand Forks, North Dakota and ending in Homestead, Florida, covering 2,300 miles.
In other events, Hoosier Aviation will host the Experimental Aircraft Association’s B-25 Mitchell “Berlin Express” on June 12-19 at the Terre Haute Regional Airport as part of the plane’s 2023 tour. The B-25 Mitchell is a twin-engine medium bomber from Word War II. The Berlin Express was restored in 2019.
Rides on the plane, as well as ground tours, will be offered June 15 to June 18, Thompson said. Flights will be offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., with ground tours from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
