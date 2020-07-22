Local reaction to mask mandate mixed

Some, but certainly not all, Wabash Valley residents agree with the governor's decision to make masks mandatory in public beginning next week.

John and Leah Ramer, who wore masks while walking laps on Wednesday at The Meadows Shopping Center, said they fully support the governor's order.

"It's the safe thing to do," Leah Ramer said. "I think it's helpful if we're going to get on top of this virus. We've got to do something."

John Ramer added he doesn't understand the divisiveness surrounding mask wearing.

"I don't know why all the reaction against wearing a mask is so negative," John Ramer said. "I think we ought to practice what we know helps."

Tony Renfro, on the other hand, had choice words for the governor and his mandate.

Renfro also said he has personal health reasons for not wearing a mask but added that he likely wouldn't wear one anyway even if he did not.

"If you look at anyone who deals with any kind of infectious disease, do you see them wearing a cloth mask?" Renfro asked. "No, because they're ineffective."

As Renfro loaded bags of groceries into his car at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute, he said the only reason he shopped at the east-side grocery Wednesday was because Kroger and Meijer required masks and Baesler's did not

"If your immune system is deficient, stay home," Renfro said. "It's not my job to worry about your health as it isn't yours to worry about mine."

Matt Westerfield echoed Renfro's sentiment, saying that while he's no fan of wearing a mask, the mandate and limiting his ability to make choices is what has turned him off.

"If you're immuno-comprised, have high awareness — but, otherwise, you're still a free American," Westerfield said. "The mandate is what turns a lot of people like me off.

"If you just informed me and let me make my own decision, I might have been OK and might have volunteered to wear the mask. But when you tell me I have to — what are we in Russia, China?

"It's like seat belts, I never agreed with that either."

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex. The Associated Press contributed to this report.