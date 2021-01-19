Refreshment Services Pepsi in Terre Haute on Tuesday presented the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program an additional $12,603.50.
Refreshment Services Pepsi began collecting a portion of select Pepsi products to give to the local Toys for Tots program.
“We realized a greater need this year, due to the pandemic and wanted to give back on a local level – to help kids right here in the Wabash valley,” said Bill Osborn, general manager of Refreshment Services Pepsi.
The money donated by Refreshment Services Pepsi will allow the Terre Haute Toys for Tots to purchase toys for children in Terre Haute and the surrounding area. The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.
Tuesday’s check presentation is for sales during the month of December. This funding will be used to jump start the Toys for Tots fundraising for the 2021 holiday season. Last month, Refreshment Services Pepsi donated $11,293.00 for the 2020 holiday season. This brings the total raised by Refreshment Services Pepsi to $23,896.50.
Refreshment Services Pepsi is a locally-operated bottler and committed to actively supporting local organizations throughout the year.
