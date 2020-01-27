Local leaders say they have faith the Indiana Gaming Commission will thoroughly investigate the matter that’s put on hold the license application process for a Vigo County casino.
The commission last week announced it had canceled its meeting set for February in Terre Haute, at which it was to discuss and possibly approve the application by Spectacle Jack LLC, the lone gaming company to apply.
The Gaming Commission said it is looking into information that arose from a federal elections campaign conspiracy case being prosecuted in Virginia that might involve an executive or executives currently with Spectacle Entertainment, parent company of Spectacle Jack.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, one of the authors of the legislation that paved way for a Vigo County license, said Indiana has one of the nation’s toughest requirements for a casino license.
“This is part of the process,” Ford said. “The Indiana Gaming Commission think they found something they want to look at further. It is part of what we have set up here at the state to make sure that we keep a very clean gaming industry.
“I think it is a delay at this point, but I am glad they are taking the time to step back and review the issue,” Ford said.
Ford said the Gaming Commission in the past has denied licenses for vendors to a casino, but not to a casino operator.
“The reality is that Indiana is one of the hardest states to be licensed in the gaming industry. We go deep right into supplies. So if you want to sell steaks to a casino, you have to get a gaming license,” Ford said. “There has been two or three suppliers that have not gotten licenses in the past.”
“Something to keep in mind [is] that casino license, regardless of who the applicant is, [it] is assigned to Terre Haute,” Ford said.
“Going into this, the hope was to have the license awarded in 2020 because I thought there would be more applicants and [it would] take a long process, so I think we are still within a very comfortable time frame.”
Martha Crossen is a Terre Haute City Council member who was council president and part of a committee that considered the local development agreement with Spectacle.
She said Monday she had just returned from an overseas trip and was not familiar with every detail of the Gaming Commission’s announcement. However, Crossen said she will rely on the Gaming Commission to perform any necessary review.
“Obviously, it is quite serious if they are looking at this with the public in mind,” Crossen said. “Whatever comes here, certainly I want, and I think probably all of my colleagues on the council, too, want a good honest corporate presence. We would take that quite seriously in terms of anything that concerns the council.”
“To my knowledge, there is no outcome yet. Obviously, an investigation is just that and they may or may not come up with anything that is a proven concern. If there are things that are a proven concern, we would react at that time,” she said.
The Gaming Commission, Crossen said, “is in control here. They will grant the license or not. If they are looking [at] things because they have had some allegations presented to them, then they [are] doing their job and that is why the system is there — to make sure that to the best of any government’s ability that you don’t give licenses to people who would not operate in the statutory setup. I defer to that process for the time being.”
Brad Anderson, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, also served on the committee that considered the local development agreement with Spectacle.
Anderson said the matter addressed in a federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia “is something that happened five years ago. I don’t think that has anything to do with our” casino.
“That is something [the Indiana Gaming Commission] will have to review,” Anderson said. “We just look forward to the creation and jobs it will create. I think this is just a little bump in the road and may delay things a little bit. But, I am hoping, for just the jobs and construction work [that] it is a go,” Anderson said.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement.
“The Chamber remains committed to this project for the good of our community. We respect the Gaming Commission’s process in this matter and await next steps.”
The Tribune-Star’s efforts to reach Mayor Duke Bennett for comment on Monday were not successful.
Federal case background
The information that gave rise to the Gaming Commission’s concern became public last week in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
There, Charles O’Neill of Strategic Campaign Group Inc. pleaded guilty to conspiring in a 2015 scheme to illegally funnel more than $15,000 from an Indianapolis-based gaming company to a campaign for a candidate for the U.S. House from Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District.
Involved in that scheme, the federal government said, was “Person A ... the vice president and general counsel of Company A, a gaming corporation formed in Delaware and based in Indianapolis, Ind.”
“Company A” and “Person A” were not named in court documents, but the Indiana Gaming Commission on Friday said it understood the company to be Centaur Gaming, some of whose former officers now run and/or partially own Spectacle Entertainment.
Spectacle also holds the Majestic Star Casino license in Gary and is undertaking a land-based casino project there.
Spectacles founders include Rod Radcliff, former CEO and chairman of Centaur and now the chairman and CEO of Spectacle. John Keeler, Spectacle’s general counsel and vice president, also came to Spectacle from Centaur, where he held the same titles.
Federal prosecutors contend the gaming company referred to as “Company A” in its court filings gave $38,500 to the Strategic Campaign Group by way of a contract for political work. However, they allege the contract was used to covertly funnel corporate contributions to the candidate, former State Sen. Brent Waltz.
Waltz is not named in the federal filings and has not been accused of any wrongdoing. He has said he has fully cooperated with investigators.
Prosecutors contend the purpose of the alleged scheme was to evade federal limits on campaign contributions and to disguise the fact that the gaming company was the source of the funds — at least $15,000 in 2015.
The Indiana Gaming Commission called the information it had received “concerning” and said it had begun “a review pursuant to its statutory responsibilities.”
Spectacle issued the following statement:
“Spectacle Entertainment has been made aware that a paid consulting firm, who once contracted with Centaur Gaming, has been implicated in charges related to campaign finance violations in Virginia. Spectacle pledges to fully cooperate with the Indiana Gaming Commission as it investigates this matter. We take such matters very seriously and we will share more information should additional details become available.”
Terre Haute casino background
After years of efforts, Terre Haute got its crack at a casino license in 2019.
The same law that allowed Spectacle to move its Gary operations from Lake Michigan closer to the interstate also opened a path for a casino license in Vigo County, to which county residents gave approval in the November 2019 general election.
Supporters have touted direct job creation and increased traffic to and spending in Terre Haute and Vigo County.
By way of a wagering tax and supplemental wagering tax, a Terre Haute casino is projected to generate more than $7 million for local governments and for business development.
Additionally, per the local development agreement, Spectacle would pay about $3 million based on $100 million adjusted gross receipts. The proposed agreement also calls for a payment equal to 3 percent of the company’s net commission received from any sports wagering vendor.
In Terre Haute, Spectacle plans a 100,000-square-foot, $125 million enterprise to be operated under the Hard Rock International brand and called the Rocksino. It could potentially employ 600.
According to its license application, Spectacle’s 1,200-game casino would include four restaurants, four bars, an enclosed, temperature-controlled walkway to the adjacent Home2Suites by Hilton hotel and a provision for a future on-site hotel.
The Rocksino would be built on more than 25 acres at the southwest side of the intersection of Bill Farr Drive and Joe Fox Street, immediately south of the Walmart super center along U.S. 40/Indiana 46 on the east side of the city.
A construction timeline had not been announced, although a possible spring start had been anticipated.
