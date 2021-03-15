On Monday, several Black leaders in Terre Haute gathered online to discuss why they got the COVID-19 vaccination and how to encourage other citizens of color to do the same.
The Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP and the Minority Health Coalition of Vigo County led a panel discussion via Zoom, with participation from the Vigo County Health Department.
The three groups are working collaboratively to encourage more vaccinations, said Sylvester Edwards, local branch president, who received his second Moderna vaccination last week. Through panelists' testimony, the goal is "to allow them [citizens of color] to trust in the shot."
Participants included ministers, university faculty, local NAACP officers and the Minority Health Coalition.
Both statewide and local statistics show that a smaller percentage of Black residents in Indiana have been vaccinated for COVID-19 than white residents. Statewide, 86.7% of those with a first dose are white, and 5.1% are black. Whites make up 86% of the state population 16 and above, while blacks make up 9.4% of the population 16 or above.
Glenn Purnell, pastor at Bethlehem Temple Church, believes some of the hesitation is due to the fact that the vaccine was developed during the Trump administration. Also, there is concern that the vaccination was developed too soon without ample time for testing, Purnell said.
Rev. Terry Clark, of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church believes some individuals may be be getting bad information from social media. Dexter Jordan, also a local pastor, believes people of color remain mistrustful because of experiments done in the past that targeted vulnerable Black and brown communities.
All three pastors support the COVID-19 vaccination.
Theressa Bynum, Terre Haute branch NAACP officer, said, "We know how to overcome some of those barriers. That's why we are here." Those who have gotten the COVID vaccination have done their research and "we are paying attention to the science ... We believe this is the answer."
She has received one vaccination shot and will get her second later this month.
The vaccine wasn't developed too fast, and it was tested properly, Bynum said. Those who participated in vaccine development "are some of us." She added, "We are living testament to the fact the vaccine is good."
Many have died from COVID, friends and relatives, including those who didn't have vaccine available to them, Bynum said. "We are blessed we have something available to us ...We need to take advantage of this."
Purnell suggested one answer might be to have vaccination clinics at the Black churches, where people will feel more comfortable and be around people they trust.
Edwards said those who have been vaccinated need to tell their stories one-on-one to those who may be hesitant, including stories of loved ones lost to COVID.
Drucella Thomas, NAACP officer, said she has done her research and listened to the scientists. She has high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes; she's received both of her vaccination shots.
Sandra Wickware has received both of her shots. She had two brothers who got COVID; one almost died, but "they brought him through it," she said. The second brother passed away. "I knew I needed to take the shot," she said.
John Lang, NAACP vice president, said all representatives at Monday's meeting need to work to "get the word out." He encouraged church leaders to have discussions "from the pulpits" and tell members about the value of getting vaccinated.
Valerie Craig said she is hesitant to get vaccinated and has questions that haven't yet been answered.
"I'm not a person who follows hearsay. I do my research," she said. And she emphasized she wasn't trying to influence anyone.
"I want to know how it works," Craig said. "I'm still on the fence."
After the discussion, Edwards said the the pastors who participated plan to contact other Black pastors to get them involved in efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.
Bynum believes one thing aiding efforts will be greater availability of vaccine, particularly with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
"People need encouragement," she said. "That's why we are having this conversation."
